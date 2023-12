The Cardinals elevated Chisena to their active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was elevated alongside Kaden Davis on Saturday, which could very well mean that the Cardinals are preparing to be without Marquise Brown (heel) and Greg Dortch (shoulder) in Week 16. Chisena has appeared in one game for Arizona this year, playing a total of 13 snaps (one offensive and 12 on special teams).