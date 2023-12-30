The Cardinals elevated Chisena from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Chisena has gotten into two games for Arizona this season, logging one offensive snap and 27 special-teams snaps without recording any stats. The 26-year-old has played in 29 total games over his NFL career -- the first three seasons of which were spent with Minnesota -- but has tallied just 14 offensive snaps in total while working primarily on special teams. He figures to have a similar role Sunday in Philadelphia.