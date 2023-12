The Cardinals signed Chisena to their active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old wideout joined Arizona's practice squad just under two weeks ago, and he's now in line to appear in his first game in 2023. Chisena's most recent action came in 2022 with the Vikings, and over the course of his four-year NFL career, he's appeared in 27 games, playing almost strictly on special teams.