Arias is slated to sign with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Over his final two seasons at Colorado, Arias caught 38 passes for 546 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-4 wideout averaged 16.3 yards per reception in 2022, but he was never a prolific pass catcher in college. Arizona drafted Michael Wilson and signed Zach Pascal this offseason to bolster an already deep wideout group, so Arias will have an uphill battle to stick with the organization long term.