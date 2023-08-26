Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Arias is being evaluated for a head injury following the team's 18-17 preseason win over Minnesota, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Arias went down with an injury when he was targeted on a deep pass during Arizona's second-to-last play from scrimmage, so it's still unclear whether or not he sustained a concussion. The undrafted rookie has been competing for a roster spot this preseason, so a significant injury could harshly impact his chances of surviving the Cardinals' final roster cuts heading into the 2023 campaign.