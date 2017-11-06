Cardinals' Daniel Munyer: Hits injured reserve
Munyer (toe) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Munyer was unavailable for Sunday's win over the 49ers due to the injury, and the Cardinals evidently determined that the issue was significant enough to sideline the center for additional time. Arizona signed fellow center Max Tuerk off the Chargers' practice squad to take Munyer's spot on the 53-man roster.
