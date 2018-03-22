Cardinals' Daniel Munyer: Re-signs with Cardinals
Munyer re-signed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Munyer will give the Cardinals some added depth on the offensive line after beating out two draft picks in training camp last season. He only appeared in one game before landing on injured reserve with a toe injury last November .
