Cardinals' Daniel Munyer: Will not play Sunday
Munyer has a toe injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Munyer was a late addition to the injury report this week and was unable to practice Thursday and Friday. The 25-year-old reportedly did not travel with the team to San Francisco.
