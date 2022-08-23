Isidora was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot during the Cardinals' preseason game Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Isidora was sidelined due to this unspecified right foot injury Sunday, and his availability for the team's final preseason game against the Titans on Saturday is unclear. The 28-year-old offensive lineman came into training camp as a potential starter at left guard for Arizona, though this absence could hurt his chances for the role heading into the regular season.