Cardinals' Dante Booker: Lands on PUP list

Arizona placed Booker on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, per the NFL transactions report.

It's unclear what the injury is or how long Booker will be on the PUP list. The team has anytime between now and the end of preseason to remove him, as training camp doesn't start for the entire club until Thursday.

