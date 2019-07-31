Cardinals' Dante Booker: Removed from PUP list
Booker (undisclosed) was activated to Arizona's active roster from the PUP list Tuesday, Bob McManaman reports.
Booker spent over a week on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and now appears to have returned to full health. The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State will resume competing for an end-of-roster role.
