Stills (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Stills popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a heel issue and was labelled as questionable Friday. He was done enough over the weekend to be cleared to play Sunday, when he'll work in a rotational role at defensive end alongside Jordan Burch and starters Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson. Stills started in 10 of 16 regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2024 and finished with 42 tackles (20 solo), including 4.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

