Stills did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a heel injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Stills wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his heel issue is a recent one. His level of participation in Friday's practice will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Saints in New Orleans. Jordan Burch and Xavier Thomas would be slated to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson if Stills is unable to play Sunday.