Cardinals' Dante Stills: Questionable after limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stills (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Stills managed a limited practice Friday after being sidelined Thursday. If he suits up for Sunday's season opener, Stills will likely play a rotational role in Arizona's pass rush.
