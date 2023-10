Stills had five tackles (three solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens.

Stills got the start at edge rusher with Kevin Strong (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's contest. His 1.5 sacks led the team as he got to Lamar Jackson in the first quarter and in combination with Victor Dimukeje in the third frame. Stills' 30 defensive snaps were the most since Week 5 and he'll continue to see more work on the defensive line for as long as Strong remains out.