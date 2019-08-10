Philon was arrested Friday morning after he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an alleged incident from May, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't comment beyond a vanilla statement and also didn't say whether Philon has been suspended by the team. As for the NFL, the league office likely won't levy punishment until the legal process plays itself out. If Philon misses time in the regular season, he'll be replaced on the starting defensive line with 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen.