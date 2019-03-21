Cardinals' Darius Philon: Signing with Arizona
Philon is signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Philon is getting $5 million guaranteed and his contract can max out at $12 million with incentives. The Arkansas product appeared in all 32 regular-season games for the Chargers the past two seasons (making 13 starts in 2018) and racked up 64 tackles and 8.5 sacks along the way. Now with the Cardinals, Philon will likely slot in as a starter alongside fellow defensive end Robert Nkemdiche and nose tackle Corey Peters.
