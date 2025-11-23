Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Cleared to play Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Robinson has been given the green light to play Sunday after initially drawing the questionable tag due to a groin injury. The second-year pro has accumulated 10 tackles (three solo) in the three games since the Cardinals' Week 8 bye.
