Robinson (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson has been given the green light to return Sunday from at two-game absence due to a pectoral injury. His return means there will be less snaps at defensive end to go around for Bilal Nichols, Jordan Burch and Dante Stills.

