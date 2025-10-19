Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Cleared to return Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Robinson has been given the green light to return Sunday from at two-game absence due to a pectoral injury. His return means there will be less snaps at defensive end to go around for Bilal Nichols, Jordan Burch and Dante Stills.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Questionable to play vs. Green Bay•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Won't play Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Still not practicing•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Won't play in Week 5•