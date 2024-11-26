Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday that Robinson (calf) should be able to make his NFL debut Week 13 versus the Vikings, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Robinson was the team's first-round selection during the 2024 Draft but has yet to appear in a game as he injured his calf during training camp. The 23-year-old is now considered to be day-to-day and his availability in practice throughout the week will give more clarity for his status versus Minnesota.