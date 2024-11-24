Robinson (calf) is inactive for Sunday's NFC West showdown against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The first-round pick in April's draft hasn't yet played this season, as he hurt his calf during a training-camp practice and began the campaign on injured reserve. The Cardinals opened Robinson's practice window Oct. 9 and activated him Oct. 28, but he's still working his way back from the injury. The rookie's next chance to make his NFL debut will come next Sunday, Dec.1 against Minnesota.