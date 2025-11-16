Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Good to go vs. Niners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Robinson has been cleared to play Sunday after working through a groin injury during Week 11 prep. The second-year defensive end has logged five tackles (two solo) across the Cardinals' two games since the Week 8 bye.
