Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (pectoral) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Robinson was considered limited at the team's walkthrough Wednesday, and he continued to be limited at Thursday's first official practice of the week. The defensive end has missed the team's last two games with a pectoral injury, and he'll have one more chance to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Packers.
