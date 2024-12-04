Robinson (calf) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Robinson made his long-awaited NFL debut last Sunday against the Vikings, playing 22 of 53 defensive snaps, though he was held out of the box score. The Cardinals are going to keep slowly ramping up their 2024 first-rounder, so he's likely to continue to be listed on the injury report going forward.
