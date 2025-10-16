Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (pectoral) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Robinson has missed two straight games with the pectoral issue, though Wednesday marked his first activity since suffering the injury. He'll likely need to ramp up his practice participation in the latter half of the week to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.
