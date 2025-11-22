Robinson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

A groin injury limited Robinson's practice participation all week, but he was able to play through the issue during the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the 49ers, so he's leaning more toward the probable side of playing Sunday. The second-year defensive end has accumulated 17 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, across eight regular-season games.