Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (pectoral) did not practice Wednesday.
Robinson was injured in the second half of last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks. The 2024 first-rounder has appeared in all four games to begin the season and has recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, on 53 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Ready for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Picks up first career sack in win•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Past calf issue•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Opens Week 15 with limited practice•