Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson was able to make his NFL debut Week 13 against Seattle after injuring his calf during training camp. He's remained a regular on the injury report, but the Missouri product was able to play again Week 14 versus Seattle and increased his defensive snap count by six. Unless he's aggravated the calf issue, Robinson seems likely to suit up this Sunday against New England.