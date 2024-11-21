Robinson (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Following the Week 11 bye, the Cardinals hosted a bonus practice Monday, which Robinson participated in. It was the first time Robinson participated in practice since Oct. 9, which is when his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened. If Robinson can practice Thursday and Friday, he would put himself in a good position to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Seahawks on Sunday.