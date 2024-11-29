Robinson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut due to a calf injury he suffered in training camp. He was limited in practice all week, so even if he were to play Sunday, he would likely see limited snaps on defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Limited on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Continues to sit out Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Progressing through injury•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Missing another week•
-
Cardinals' Darius Robinson: Continues to sit out of practice•