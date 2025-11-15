Robinson (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson was limited at practice throughout the week after hurting his groin in Week 10 at Seattle, and now his availability for Week 11 is up in the air. If he can't suit up Sunday, rookie third-rounder Jordan Burch would project for a more regular role on the edge.