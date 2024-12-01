Robinson (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 27th overall pick in the draft injured his calf in training camp and has been out ever since. Robinson came off injured reserve Oct. 28. Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned Monday that the team was discussing a "plan" for Robinson if he were to play, so his snap count may be limited in his first outing, per Urban.