Robinson exited Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a groin injury and will not return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson was ruled out in the fourth quarter with Arizona trailing 44-22 on the scoreboard. Prior to leaving, Robinson recorded four tackles, including two solo stops. Dante Stills, Jordan Burch and Xavier Thomas will help finish out the game off the edge for the Cardinals.

