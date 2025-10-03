Robinson (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Robinson sustained a pectoral injury in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. The 2024 first-round pick has tallied five total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, through Arizona's first four games this season. While he's sidelined in Week 5, Dante Stills is likely to start as one of the Cardinals' top defensive ends.