Victor inked a Reserve/Future contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Victor, an undrafted free agent, landed with the Saints prior to the season kicking off. However, he was ultimately unable to make their final 53-man roster. He later joined the Cardinals' practice squad, and will now look to earn a spot with the team for the 2018 season.

