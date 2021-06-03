Dennard signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.
Dennard played in just eight games with the Falcons before missing the remainder of the 2020 season with a quadriceps injury. The 29-year-old will join his second team in as many years after spending his first six campaigns with the Bengals.
More News
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Could remain in Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Won't return in Week 17•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Misses another practice•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Remains sidelined by quad injury•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Not available Week 16•
-
Falcons' Darqueze Dennard: Misses Wednesday's practice•