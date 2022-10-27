Williams (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams and No. 1 running back James Conner (ribs) are attempting to put an end to two-game absences due to their respective injuries. After both managed a pair of capped sessions so far this week, Arizona's backfield is drawing closer to some normalcy. Ultimately, Friday's practice report could reveal if one or both of Conner and Williams are able to join Eno Benjamin at the position Sunday in Minnesota. If all three are active, though, Williams seemingly would be relegated to the No. 3 spot behind Conner and Benjamin.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Won't be available Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Still not practicing Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: DNP on estimated report•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Won't play Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Sitting out another practice•