Williams (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Williams suffered a sprained knee during the team's Week 5 loss to Philadelphia and was sidelind for Week 6, along with starting running back James Conner (ribs). Both backs were listed as non-participants, while Eno Benjamin, who took over as the primary running back against Seattle, was listed as a limited participant due to a foot injury. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Williams is unlikely to play Thursday against the Saints, while Conner is day-to-day.
