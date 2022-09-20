Williams had eight carries for 59 yards and one touchdown while hauling in two of three targets for three yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win at Las Vegas.

One week removed from being contained to 15 special-teams snaps in his first action as a Cardinal, Williams was the third of the team's running backs to earn touches during this Week 2 contest behind James Conner and Eno Benjamin. Additional opportunity opened up in the second half when Conner left with an ankle injury, allowing Williams to lead the backfield in offensive snaps (40 of 87) and yards from scrimmage (62). Conner's issue isn't believed to be a long-term one, but Williams may be in line for more work in the short term if the former is limited or forced to miss any game action.