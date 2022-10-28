Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying the running back will be a game-time decision, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams could have a role with James Conner (ribs) ruled out for a third straight game, but Eno Benjamin likely will get the start after topping 100 total yards in the Week 7 win over New Orleans. The Cardinals also have Keaontay Ingram as a backfield option, limiting Williams' appeal to the deepest of leagues, if that. The Vikes and Cards are scheduled for a 1:00 ET kickoff this Sunday.