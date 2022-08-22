Williams received one carry for three yards in Sunday's 24-17 preseason loss to the Ravens.
It was Williams' first work in an Arizona uniform after signing with the club this past offseason. The veteran back received his lone touch with the first half (starter James Connor rested), indicating that the 27-year-old will likely compete with Eno Benjamin for the primary backup role behind the Cardinals' workhorse to begin the regular season.
