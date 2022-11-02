The Cardinals placed Williams (hip) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Williams ended a two-game absence Week 8 at Minnesota and played 30 percent of the offensive snaps en route to seven touches for 14 total yards while working behind Eno Benjamin with James Conner (ribs) still sidelined. Per Urban, Williams was spotted on crutches after Sunday's contest and now will have to miss at least Arizona's next four games, meaning his next potential appearance is Monday, Dec. 12 against the Patriots. During Williams' time on IR, Benjamin, rookie sixth-rounder Keaontay Ingram and Conner, when healthy, will man the team's backfield.