Williams had one carry for seven yards and didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.

In the wake of James Conner hurting his ankle Week 2, there was a belief Williams would be the beneficiary out of the Cardinals backfield if the former was limited or out Week 3. But Conner ended up playing his typical 60 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 16 touches for 57 yards, while Williams logged 17 percent (and one touch) and Eno Benjamin managed 27 percent (and seven touches for 23 yards). There has been no word of an aggravation of Conner's issue, so Williams appears as if he's currently third on the RB depth chart in Arizona.