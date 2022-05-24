Williams agreed to sign with the Cardinals on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Williams finished the 2021 campaign with 558 rushing yards, 452 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns across 17 appearances for the Chiefs last season. Kansas City reportedly wanted to re-sign Williams this offseason, but the 27-year-old opted to test free agency instead. In Arizona, Williams will compete with rookie Keaontay Ingram and return specialist Eno Benjamin for touches behind James Connor, but Williams' experience likely lands him as the favorite to earn the No. 2 spot on the depth chart to start 2022.