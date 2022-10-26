Williams (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The same can be said for the team's No. 1 running back James Conner (ribs), indicating the position group is getting close to being at full strength. An active Conner on Sunday in Minnesota likely would be Arizona's lead runner, but he could yield reps to Williams, if active, and Eno Benjamin. In five appearances this season, Williams averaged 5.9 YPC on his 16 rushes while scoring one touchdown.
More News
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Won't be available Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Still not practicing Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: DNP on estimated report•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Won't play Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Sitting out another practice•
-
Cardinals' Darrel Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 6•