Williams logged zero of 65 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams during Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.

James Conner is the unquestioned No. 1 running back in Arizona, but prior to Week 1 it was unclear who his top backup was among Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram. Ingram was removed as a consideration when he was deemed inactive before Sunday's kickoff. Then, as the opener played out, Benjamin was the only one of the remaining trio to get snaps on offense (22) behind Conner (47), while Williams and Ward (14 plays) were contained to special teams. Williams could enter the game plan as soon as Week 2, but Benjamin was efficient with his seven touches (61 total yards), so the latter seems poised to remain Conner's No. 2 for the foreseeable future.