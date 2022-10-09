Williams left Sunday's game due to a knee injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
In the waning moments of the third quarter, Williams was evaluated by team trainers on the sideline before walking to the locker room. This marks three Cardinals running back that got hurt Sunday after James Conner exited earlier with a rib concern and Jonathan Ward suffered a hamstring injury shortly after Williams. If Conner, Williams and Ward are unable to reenter the contest, Eno Benjamin will handle most of the work out of the backfield, as rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram was inactive again.
