Williams (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While Williams is putting an end to a two-game absence, the Arizona's No. 1 running back James Conner (ribs) is not, setting the stage for the former to get some work out of the backfield. That said, Williams may play second fiddle to Eno Benjamin, who has notched 34 touches for 178 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD the last two contests. As the healthier option, Benjamin again may be the team's main back, but Williams is a decent bet to get some short-yardage work.