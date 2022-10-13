Williams (knee) wasn't spotted on the practice field Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams is absent from practice from the second day in a row and looks on track to sit out Sunday's game in Seattle, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, No. 1 back James Conner (ribs) is also sitting out Thursday's practice, while depth back Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was moved to injured reserve Wednesday. The lack of healthy options within the position group seemingly sets up Eno Benjamin to handle a sizable role this weekend if Conner is limited or out.
