Williams (knee) did not participate at practice Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game versus New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams sustained a sprained knee in Week 5, and it looks increasingly likely that injury will hold him out for a second consecutive week. With James Connor (ribs) also a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, things are shaping up for Eno Benjamin (foot) to work as Arizona's lead back once again Thursday night.